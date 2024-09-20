Europe’s Hera probe to launch Oct. 7 to inspect asteroid NASA smacked in 2022
Europe’s Hera mission to the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA’s DART probe hit in September 2022, has arrived at its launch site in Florida ahead of its planned Oct. 7 liftoff.
