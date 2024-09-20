Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Europe’s Hera probe to launch Oct. 7 to inspect asteroid NASA smacked in 2022

Europe’s Hera mission to the asteroid Dimorphos, which NASA’s DART probe hit in September 2022, has arrived at its launch site in Florida ahead of its planned Oct. 7 liftoff.

