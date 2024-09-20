See the moon meet up with the Seven Sisters of the Pleiades this weekend
Submit on Friday, September 20th, 2024 17:11
During the morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 22, skywatchers will be able to watch a waning gibbous moon cross in front of probably the most popular of all the star clusters in the sky: the Pleiades.
