SpaceX practices for epic Starship booster catch attempt (photos)
Submit on Saturday, September 21st, 2024 03:11
The next test flight of SpaceX’s Starship megarocket will feature an attempt to catch the vehicle’s first stage with the launch tower — and the company is practicing for the big moment.
