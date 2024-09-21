Satellite News

India aims for 2028 launch of Venus orbiter as part of ambitious space roadmap

Saturday, September 21st, 2024

The Indian government has greenlit four high-profile space projects, including the highly anticipated Chandrayaan-4 moon sample return mission and the first space station module.

