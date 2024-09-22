How Canada is preserving what remains of its iconic supersonic Avro Arrow jet
Canada’s Avro Arrow supersonic jet was suddenly canceled in 1959, a controversial decision that benefited NASA. How is Canada preserving the few pieces of the aircraft that remain?
