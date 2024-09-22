SpaceX’s Crew-9 astronaut flight for NASA launches this week. Here’s how it turned into a rescue mission
Submit on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 21:11
SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station on Sept. 26 will be a rescue mission of sorts, bringing up empty seats for two NASA astronauts currently in space without a ride home.
