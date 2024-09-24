Astronauts, capsule for SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission arrive at Florida launch site (photos)
The astronauts and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to the ISS have made it to Florida’s Space Coast for their planned Sept. 26 liftoff.
