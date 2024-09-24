Satellite News

Astrophotographer captures the beauty of solar activity in stunning sun photo

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro captured an incredibly detailed timelapse of solar activity, revealing a roiling sun sprouting several massive loops of plasma.

