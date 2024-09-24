Satellite News

Boeing Starliner astronaut Suni Williams takes ISS command as 8-day mission turns into 8 months (video)

NASA astronaut Suni Williams did not expect to be taking command of the International Space Station when her eight-day Starliner Crew Flight Test launched in June. Now, the key to the station is hers.

