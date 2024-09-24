Boeing Starliner astronaut Suni Williams takes ISS command as 8-day mission turns into 8 months (video)
Submit on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 19:11
NASA astronaut Suni Williams did not expect to be taking command of the International Space Station when her eight-day Starliner Crew Flight Test launched in June. Now, the key to the station is hers.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.