Orion spacecraft can shield Artemis astronauts from deep-space radiation, study shows

Tuesday, September 24th, 2024

Data from NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission has provided valuable space radiation measurements, which validate spacecraft performance and will help guide deep-space human spaceflight.

