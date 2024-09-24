Orion spacecraft can shield Artemis astronauts from deep-space radiation, study shows
Submit on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 20:11
Data from NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission has provided valuable space radiation measurements, which validate spacecraft performance and will help guide deep-space human spaceflight.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.