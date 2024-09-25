Satellite News

Scientists have found evidence of past extreme solar storms. Their return could be disastrous for our technology-based societies

In the not-so-distant past, the Earth was battered by much more extreme solar storms. Evidence of these storms has come, in particular, from analysing levels of radioactive carbon – known as radiocarbon, or carbon-14 – in tree rings.

