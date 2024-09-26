Blue Origin fires up 2nd stage of huge New Glenn rocket ahead of debut launch (video)
Blue Origin carried out a hotfire test for its New Glenn rocket second stage on Monday (Sept. 23) as the company moves toward the huge vehicle’s debut flight.
