Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA restarts art program with New York murals aimed at Artemis Generation

Submit on Thursday, September 26th, 2024 21:11

As NASA works to return astronauts to the moon, the agency is resurrecting a program aimed at communicating the cultural significance of its missions. A new era for the NASA Arts Program has begun.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, September 26th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»