Why I’m going to Easter Island for the ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse
September 26th, 2024
The world’s most remote island, where moai stand and stare at the stars, will experience an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 2, 2024. For one eclipse-chaser, it’s unmissable.
