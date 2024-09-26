Satellite News

Weird striped rock ‘unlike any seen on Mars’ found by Perseverance rover. Here’s why NASA’s excited

Thursday, September 26th, 2024

While climbing a crater rim, NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover spotted a curious striped rock that may have rolled from farther uphill, hinting at treasures the robotic explorer has yet to find.

