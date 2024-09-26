Satellite News

Where did Mars’ atmosphere go? Scientists say it may be ‘hiding in plain sight’

New research suggests that the atmosphere of Mars could have literally “gone to ground” as carbon dioxide was greedily slurped out of the atmosphere and locked away by Red Planet clays.

