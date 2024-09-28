Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS may dazzle this weekend. But is the best yet to come?
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will have a close encounter with the sun today (Sept. 27) here’s how to make the most of comet viewing opportunities this weekend and beyond.
