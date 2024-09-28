Satellites reveal Hurricane Helene’s deadly fury as a monster Category 4 storm during landfall (videos)
Submit on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 01:11
Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast overnight Thursday (Sept. 26) with satellites capturing striking views of a colossal storm.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.