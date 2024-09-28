SpaceX, NASA ‘go’ for 1st astronaut launch to ISS from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station pad
Submit on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 07:11
NASA and SpaceX cleared their Crew-9 astronaut flight to the International Space Station for launch, a Sept. 28 liftoff that will help return two Boeing Starliner astronauts home.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.