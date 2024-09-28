Watch spectacular Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS rise during the early hours of Sept. 28 with this free livestream
Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will reach perihelion — and if it survives its close call with the sun, we may be in for a real treat.
