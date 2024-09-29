SpaceX launches Crew-9 astronauts from upgraded Florida pad to return Boeing Starliner crew home
Sunday, September 29th, 2024
SpaceX launched a NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut toward the ISS today (Sept. 28), on a mission unlike any other the company has flown.
