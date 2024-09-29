‘Aurora’ the baby falcon plush toy takes flight again as SpaceX Crew-9 zero-g indicator
A tradition borrowed from the Russian space program has physically crossed over to an U.S. spacecraft. The “zero-g indicator” that launched on SpaceX’s Crew-9 previously flew on two Russian Soyuz.
