SpaceX pausing launches to study Falcon 9 issue on Crew-9 astronaut mission

Sunday, September 29th, 2024

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket experienced an issue during the Crew-9 astronaut launch on Sept. 28, and the company will stand down from liftoffs while figuring out what happened.

