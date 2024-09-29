SpaceX pausing launches to study Falcon 9 issue on Crew-9 astronaut mission
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket experienced an issue during the Crew-9 astronaut launch on Sept. 28, and the company will stand down from liftoffs while figuring out what happened.
