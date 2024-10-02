FAA requires investigation of anomaly on SpaceX’s Crew-9 astronaut launch
Submit on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 05:11
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is requiring an investigation of the anomaly a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket experienced during the Crew-9 astronaut launch on Sept. 28.
