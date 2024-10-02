Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Annular solar eclipse will turn the sun into a glorious ‘ring of fire’ today. Here’s what you need to know.

Submit on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 11:11

Today (Oct. 2), the moon and sun will create a “ring of fire” during an annular solar eclipse. Here’s how and when to catch the spectacular phenomenon.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024 at 11:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»