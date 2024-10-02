‘I think it was hard not to watch that rocket lift off without thinking, That’s my rocket and that’s my crew.’ How the NASA astronauts bumped from SpaceX’s Crew-9 watched their ride launch without them
NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were expected to launch on SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission on Sept. 28. Still on Earth, they spoke about how they’re feeling.
