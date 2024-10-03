Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

BepiColombo spacecraft’s flyby of Mercury begins unraveling the planet’s magnetic mystery

Submit on Thursday, October 3rd, 2024 23:12

The secrets of Mercury’s strange magnetic bubble are gradually being unlocked by the BepiColombo spacecraft as it makes its rapid flybys of the world.

