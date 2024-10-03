First moonwalker Neil Armstrong’s speech notes posted online by Purdue
Neil Armstrong is perhaps best known for saying 12 words on July 20, 1969: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” But there’s more to his record, as his alma mater can attest.
