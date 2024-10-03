Top ‘safety risk’ for the ISS is a leak that has been ongoing for 5 years, NASA audit finds
The ISS has been dealing with a leak in its Russian segment since 2019. As NASA and Roscosmos work to solve it, a new report says the leak is a primary ‘safety risk’ to operations.
