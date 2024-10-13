Snatching a spinning spacecraft was ‘the greatest pride’ for 1st Canadian astronaut in space (video)
Submit on Sunday, October 13th, 2024 17:11
Canadian astronaut Marc Garneau flew three times in space, conducting some tricky Canadarm robotic arm moves. On the 40th anniversary of his first flight, he celebrates how far Canada has come.
This entry was posted on Sunday, October 13th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.