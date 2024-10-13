Satellite News

What time is SpaceX’s Starship Flight 5 launch test on Oct. 13 (and how to watch online)?

Submit on Sunday, October 13th, 2024 03:11

SpaceX will launch its fifth Starship launch test, called Starship Flight 5, in what will be an audacious attempt to capture the giant rocket’s booster at its launch site on Sunday, Oct. 13.

