SpaceX makes Starlink internet service free for people hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton

Submit on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024 21:11

In the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, SpaceX has distributed more than 10,000 Starlink kits and waived monthly fees for using the satellite internet service in affected areas.

