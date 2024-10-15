SpaceX makes Starlink internet service free for people hit by hurricanes Helene and Milton
Submit on Tuesday, October 15th, 2024 21:11
In the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, SpaceX has distributed more than 10,000 Starlink kits and waived monthly fees for using the satellite internet service in affected areas.
