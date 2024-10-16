Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Hunter’s Supermoon rises this week, the biggest full moon of 2024. Here’s how to see it

The largest full moon of 2024 rises this week when the Hunter’s Supermoon takes to the sky on Wednesday (Oct. 16), becoming officially full the next morning.

