Euclid ‘dark universe’ telescope reveals 1st breathtaking images from massive ‘cosmic atlas’ map

Submit on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024 01:11

The “first page” of an incredible cosmic atlas being built by the Euclid Space Telescope has been released. The millions of stars and galaxies represent just 1% of the 3D map the mission will create.

