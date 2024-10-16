Euclid ‘dark universe’ telescope reveals 1st breathtaking images from massive ‘cosmic atlas’ map
The “first page” of an incredible cosmic atlas being built by the Euclid Space Telescope has been released. The millions of stars and galaxies represent just 1% of the 3D map the mission will create.
