Europe launches ambitious ‘Moonlight’ program to support lunar exploration
Submit on Friday, October 18th, 2024 03:11
Europe has officially launched the Moonlight program, which aims to provide services for the more than 400 moon missions planned by space agencies and private companies over the next two decades.
