Richard Branson will co-pilot Space Perspective’s 1st crewed balloon flight to edge of Earth’s atmosphere
Submit on Friday, October 18th, 2024 02:12
Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson will serve as co-pilot on tourism company Space Perspective’s first crewed balloon flight, expected to occur in 2025.
