Boeing-built communications satellite breaks up in orbit. ‘Total loss,’ operator says

Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 01:11

The Intelsat-33e satellite is in pieces following some kind of problem in geostationary orbit, according to the company and US Space Force. An investigation is ongoing.

