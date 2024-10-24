Boeing-built communications satellite breaks up in orbit. ‘Total loss,’ operator says
Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 01:11
The Intelsat-33e satellite is in pieces following some kind of problem in geostationary orbit, according to the company and US Space Force. An investigation is ongoing.
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.