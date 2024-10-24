Watch SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS today after weather delays
SpaceX’s Crew-8 astronaut mission for NASA will undock from the International Space Station Oct. 23 after several weather delays, then splash down. Watch both events live.
