Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Watch SpaceX Crew-8 astronauts undock from ISS today after weather delays

Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 00:11

SpaceX’s Crew-8 astronaut mission for NASA will undock from the International Space Station Oct. 23 after several weather delays, then splash down. Watch both events live.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»