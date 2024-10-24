‘Futurama’ creator Matt Groening says ‘great episodes in the works’ for upcoming Season 13
Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 04:11
Matt Groening, John DiMaggio. and Billy West led a spirited ‘Futurama’ celebration at New York City Comic Con this year to celebrate the upcoming 13th season of Futurama.
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.