SpaceX rolls out Super Heavy rocket for Starship Flight 6 test launch (photos)
Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 05:12
SpaceX is getting ready for the next launch of Starship and its rocket, Super Heavy. The rocket is now poised at Starbase in south Texas for preflight testing.
This entry was posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.