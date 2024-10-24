Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX rolls out Super Heavy rocket for Starship Flight 6 test launch (photos)

Submit on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 05:12

SpaceX is getting ready for the next launch of Starship and its rocket, Super Heavy. The rocket is now poised at Starbase in south Texas for preflight testing.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, October 24th, 2024 at 5:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»