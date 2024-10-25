NASA’s Robonaut-2 reunited with its ride into space at Smithsonian
NASA’s space shuttle Discovery has been reunited with one of its last crew members. The National Air and Space Museum debuted Robonaut-2 (R2), NASA’s first dexterous humanoid robot flown into space.
