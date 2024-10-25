A meteorite 200 times bigger than the dinosaur-killing asteroid helped life on Earth flourish
The destructive power of asteroids is undeniable — just ask the dinosaurs. New research suggests a huge space rock that struck Earth over 3 billion years ago may have benefitted early life.
