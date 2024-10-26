Satellite News

Before and after satellite images show lakes appearing across Sahara after deluge of rain soaks desert

Lakes appearing in the Sahara desert captured in satellite images after a cyclone dumped a years’ worth of rain on northern Africa in just a few days.

