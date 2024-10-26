NASA still working to ‘correct and rectify’ Boeing Starliner issues after 1st test flight with astronauts
Boeing’s Starliner had propulsion issues after launching on its first test mission with astronauts. Six weeks after the mission concluded, NASA is working on what to do next.
