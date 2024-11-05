Space Force’s mysterious X-37B begins ‘aerobraking’ to lower orbit. Here’s how it works (video)
Submit on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 04:11
In a rare show of openness about the X-37B, Boeing Space released a video detailing how the space plane’s aerobraking maneuvers help change the spacecraft’s orbit.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.