How do you vote from space? NASA astronauts cast 2024 election ballots from ISS
Submit on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 04:11
There are four Americans currently living in space, and each has had the opportunity to add their voice to the more than 160 million other Americans able to participate in the 2024 Presidential election.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 5th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.