India delays its 1st-ever Gaganyaan astronaut launch to 2026
Tuesday, November 5th, 2024
India plans to launch astronauts to Earth orbit no sooner than 2026, roughly a year past the previously known timeline, following a series of uncrewed flight tests slated to begin in December.
