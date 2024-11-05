Satellite News

India delays its 1st-ever Gaganyaan astronaut launch to 2026

India plans to launch astronauts to Earth orbit no sooner than 2026, roughly a year past the previously known timeline, following a series of uncrewed flight tests slated to begin in December.

