New NASA coronagraph will measure temperature, speed of solar wind from ISS
Submit on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 21:11
We’re about to learn more about the solar wind, thanks to NASA’s Coronal Diagnostic Experiment (CODEX), which just arrived at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft.
