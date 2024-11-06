Satellite News

New NASA coronagraph will measure temperature, speed of solar wind from ISS

We’re about to learn more about the solar wind, thanks to NASA’s Coronal Diagnostic Experiment (CODEX), which just arrived at the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft.

