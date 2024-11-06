NASA’s Chandra X-ray spacecraft finds ‘danger zones’ around stars
Using NASA’s Chandra spacecraft, astronomers have found “danger zones” for worlds where planet-birthing disks are blasted with high-energy radiation from massive young stars and rapidly disintegrate.
