Supernova hides in new Hubble Telescope galaxy ‘light show’ image (photo)
Submit on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 18:11
A celestial light show illuminates a distant spiral galaxy, where a hidden supernova briefly outshines its stellar neighbors in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope.
