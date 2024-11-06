Satellite News

Supernova hides in new Hubble Telescope galaxy ‘light show’ image (photo)

Wednesday, November 6th, 2024

A celestial light show illuminates a distant spiral galaxy, where a hidden supernova briefly outshines its stellar neighbors in a new image from the Hubble Space Telescope.

